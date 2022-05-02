Claude Emanuel “Mac” McPherson, 78, of Winston, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 29, 2022, with family. We rejoice in knowing he is now in his heavenly home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1943, in Atlanta, the son of William Claude McPherson and Alpha E. McPherson. Mac served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Saratoga. He owned several successful businesses throughout his life and was a very hard worker. He was a Mason and a member of the Douglasville Lodge #289 F. & A.M. He was Baptist by faith.
Mac is survived by his children, Melinda Bearden (Don Eaves), Greg McPherson (Lidia Stefano), Alicia and Greg Strickland, Melissa and Gabriel Burdette; 5 grandchildren, Michael Bearden (Lauren Adams), Brooke Strickland, Austin Strickland, and Caleb Burdette; brother, Gerald McPherson and sister, Charlotte Hammock; several nieces and nephews; and his dear pet, Cotton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 59 years, Brenda F. McPherson; sister, Barbara Jackson; brother, Ted McPherson; and sister, Dixie Jordan.
Mac loved the Lord and lived life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. He always enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation with friends and neighbors. He was definitely a people person. He treasured spending time with his family and grandchildren around the pool or watching them at sporting events.
In honor of our father’s wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate) or to the American Cancer Society by calling 1-800-227-2345 (cancer.org).
You may share a memory of Mac or leave condolences to the family at www.whitneygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
