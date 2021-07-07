Claude Gerald Teal Sr., 76, of Douglasville, died Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5

to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held

in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Meadows officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

