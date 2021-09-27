Claudette Frank, 73, of Douglasville, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Garden, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, GA 30126.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

