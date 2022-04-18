Clemit Victor Williams Sr., born February 10, 1930 in Bowden, Carroll County, Georgia and passed away April 15, 2022 in Lithia Springs, Georgia surrounded by many of his family. Clemit Williams had a pathway to follow God, he had a pathway to raise his family, he had a pathway to love people and his path helped him to remain humble. God only knows how many bathrooms, handicap ramps, handrails, coffee tables and end tables (last count 75 tables) for whoever needed something. Whatever his heart and minds’ eye could see, he would work to bring it to fruition. How many times and things countless in number for God, family and friends! You would find him in the service of others always.
Clemit is survived by his spouse of 72 years, Rheba Doris DuBard Williams and four children: Sharon Williams, Karen Hassan (William), Vic Williams (Jamie), Jenny Morgan (Mark), nine grandchildren: Becky Cleveland (Rod), Kalinda Calkins (Bret), Leigh Ann Williams, Amanda Williams, Hannah Bannister (Chrystopher), Raymond Phillips (Nicole), Victor Phillips, Marina McGowen (Tim), Molly Morgan, great grandchildren: Ashlyn Cleveland, Emily Cleveland, August Calkins, Fletcher Calkins, Ella Bannister, Violet Bannister, Lila Bannister, Madison Kuykendall, Aiden Phillips, Owen Phillips, Chosen: Michelle Kuykendall, Kelsey Kuykendall, Charlene Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Carl Williams, mother, Vassie Lora Pritchett Williams, and brothers, Hustus Williams, Huley Williams, Gwendell Williams.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Services will be at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Hennesy officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Austell, Georgia.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Raymond Phillips, Victor Phillips, Jake Kuykendall, Tim McGowan, Wayne Forister, Mike Brown.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations made in his memory to Union Grove Baptist Church, Lithia Springs, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
