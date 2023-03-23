Clifford Wayne Bentley, age 85, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was born in Felton, Georgia on July 24, 1937, the son of the late Clifford Hall Bentley and the late Clara Olive Speight Bentley. Following high school, Mr. Bentley served in the United States Navy Reserves for twelve years. He is currently a member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church where he served as an usher.

Mr. Bentley was an entrepreneur at heart. He formerly owned or co-owned many businesses in the west Georgia area. He operated two service stations, a broom factory, a tire shop and other businesses. He most recently owned and operated Bentley Office Supply and Copiers.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Bentley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos