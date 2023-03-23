Clifford Wayne Bentley, age 85, of Douglasville, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was born in Felton, Georgia on July 24, 1937, the son of the late Clifford Hall Bentley and the late Clara Olive Speight Bentley. Following high school, Mr. Bentley served in the United States Navy Reserves for twelve years. He is currently a member of Villa Rica First Baptist Church where he served as an usher.
Mr. Bentley was an entrepreneur at heart. He formerly owned or co-owned many businesses in the west Georgia area. He operated two service stations, a broom factory, a tire shop and other businesses. He most recently owned and operated Bentley Office Supply and Copiers.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, vegetable gardening and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves with his wife, Sandra. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Jeffrey Wayne Bentley; his twin sister, Clara Jane Rehak; his brother, Doyle Leroy Bentley; and his sister, Dorothy Bentley Parker.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Bentley; his children and their spouses, Teresa Jane (Dennis) Carvalho, Gregory Marvin (Beth) Bentley, and Beth Bentley (Andrew) Kitzmiller; his siblings, Doyce (Jean) Bentley, Sue Bentley Stone, and Debra Bentley; his grandchildren, April Marie Bentley, Kimberly Ann Ramos, Sarah Denise (Dylan) Cleveland, Rachel Teresa Carvalho, Erin Wilson, Clifford Asher Bentley, Victor Kitzmiller, and Eli Kitzmiller; great grandchildren, Kaden Ramos, Dylan Ramos and Benjamin Cleveland; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Heritage Baptist Church 8800 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134 on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from Noon until 2 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. with Dr. Kevin Williams and Reverend Lamar Rackley officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Clifford Bentley, Victor Kitzmiller, Eli Kitzmiller, Kaden Ramos, Dylan Ramos, Dylan Cleveland, and Andy Kitzmiller serving as Pallbearers.
Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
