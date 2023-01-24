Clifton Edward Vinson, age 48, of Chattanooga, TN passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at his Father’s home in Jasper, TN. He was born in Austell, Georgia on January 23, 1974. He is survived by his parents – Kay and Bob Filosi, Douglasville, GA. Mike and Christine Vinson, Jasper, TN and Siblings – Mike Vinson Jr., Tonia Post, Kate Fischer and Laura Melfi plus 9 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews. He loved and was loved by family and many friends.
Cliff was a Graduate of Alexander High School and veteran of the United States Navy. A memorial Service will be held at West Metro Church, 3858 Kings Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30135 on February 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. (Eastern). In lieu of flowers the family asks that a memorial donation be made to Disabled Veterans of America-Honoree Designation.
