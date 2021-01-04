Clifton Reginald Walter died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Skowhegan Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 233 Malbons Mill Road in Skowhegan. A funeral service will take place immediately after, starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Skowhegan at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation in Clif’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) to aid in finding a cure for this horrific disease that no one should have to experience.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
