Col. John Terrell Lawrence II, USA, retired, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home in Douglasville.
Born Sept. 27, 1944, in Miami, FL to John Terrell and Ireanea Kraus Lawrence, Col. Lawrence grew up in Hapeville, and graduated in 1962 from Georgia Military Academy (now Woodward Academy) in College Park.
He attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Physics. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Field Artillery from the ROTC program at North Georgia College. The following day, June 6, 1966, he married Sandra (Sandy) Brownlee at her family’s residence on Boat Rock Road in Atlanta.
After airborne and ranger training, in February 1967, he was assigned as executive office (XO) of Battery A 319 Field Artillery, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In November of 1967, he accompanied the battalion to Vietnam where he continued as XO of Battery A and then became battalion liaison officer.
In January 1969, Col. Lawrence returned to the United States and was assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, where he was first a battery commander and then the Operations Officer (S3) of the 6th Battalion, 92nd Field Artillery, 2nd Armored Division. While there he was selected for the Field Artillery Officers Advanced Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. In February 1971, he was reassigned to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he became an artillery instructor in the prestigious Artillery Committee of the Infantry School. In August 1973, Col. Lawrence became aide-de-camp (ADC) for the Commanding General of the US Army Alaska (USARAL) at Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska, and in January 1975, he was reassigned to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where he was first the ADC for the Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps. Then in June 1976, became the S3 of the 1st Battalion, 39th Field Artillery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.
He was selected to attend the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He graduated in June 1978. In addition, he participated in a Master's Degree program with Central Michigan University in Kansas City, Missouri, and received his degree in Public Administration. Upon graduation, he returned to Fort Bragg where he became the Chief of the Operations Division, G3, XVIII Airborne Corps. He was next assigned as an operation staff office at the Allied Joint Force Command in Brunssum, the Netherlands. In January 1983, he returned to Fort Bragg where he became the Deputy Fire Support Coordinator of XVIII Airborne Corps. While in this position, he was selected for battalion command and returned to the 1st Battalion, 39th Field Artillery as the battalion commander in August 1983.
While in command, Col. Lawrence was selected to attend the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and joined Seminar 8. After graduation in July 1986, he was assigned to the Pentagon, and in 1988 took over as the Professor of Military Science in charge of the ROTC Program at his alma mater, North Georgia College. In March 1991, he was reassigned to command the Readiness Group at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Sandy moved back to Georgia to care for her terminally ill father, and after completion of his tour, Col. Lawrence retired in December 1993.
His medals and decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster (OLC), Air Medal with the Numeral 6, Army Commendation Medal with “V” and 3 OLCs, Master Parachute Badge, and Ranger Tab.
Col. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Brownlee Lawrence; daughter, Catherine “Lisa” (Clint) Blacker; son, John T. (Jessica Whipple) Lawrence III; grandchildren, Madeline Elisabeth Blacker, Grace Anne Blacker, Scout Hazel Lawrence and John T. Lawrence IV, all of Douglasville; sister-in-law, Catherine (Chris) Brownlee Wood, Eatonton; nephew, Cody Wood of Eatonton; niece, Casey Wood of Macon; and cousins.
He was active in many civic and political endeavors, including Rotary, Douglas County Board of Elections, the North Georgia Regional Water Council, and the Douglas County Republican Party.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Ave. in Douglasville with the Rev. Jim Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 3 p.m.
A committal service and inurnment with Military Funeral Honors will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wounded Warrior Project at WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the Lawrence family at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
