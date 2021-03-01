Funeral services for Colbert “Dooley” Delano Beasley, 88, were held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at New Bethel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ken Rodgers officiating. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia.
Mr. Beasley was born on Nov. 11, 1932, in Rural Hall, North Carolina. He was a retired area supervisor with Pike Electric Company. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Fannie Mae Fulk Beasley, his first wife, Dana Marie Beasley, brothers, Charles Arnold “C.A.” Beasley and Bobby Lewis Sr., and sister, Mamie Jo Ring. Mr. Beasley passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Heath Beasley of Dublin; two sons, Sandy Beasley (Susan) of Winston, and Randy Beasley (Karen) of Mt. Airy, NC; four grandchildren, Ben Beasley (Kelsey), Brett Beasley, Josh Beasley, and Christy Snow (Shawn), and three great-grandchildren, Haven, Hudson and Hallie Beasley.
In lieu of flowers Colbert would want you to express your love and gratitude to the people you value most whether it be a family member, friend, or your local lineman. You may also make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity.
Pallbearers will be Ben Beasley, Brett Beasley, Josh Beasley, Bennie Walker, Mike Johnson, and Hub Rogers.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for excellent care by Lora Wells, Amedisys Home Health, and Integrity Hospice — especially Kimberly.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Dublin Chapel is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
