Mrs. Colleen Faye Swafford, 54, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Cowan Mill Church with Pastor Josh Smith and Associate Pastor Johnny Adams officiating. Mrs. Swafford will lie at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, send love offering to Cowan Mill Church.
