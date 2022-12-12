Colleen Marie (Rand) Karanovich, of Lithia Springs, died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Family will receive friends at the Whitley-Gardner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Colleen Karanovich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos