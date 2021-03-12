Connie Bickers Rackley, age 65 of Dallas, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born on September 25, 1955 in Austell, Georgia, daughter of the late Cecil and Grace Bone and the late Carlos Bickers, Sr. Connie was retired from Douglas County Board of Education where she worked as an administrative assistant. Connie loved life! She thoroughly enjoyed shopping, traveling to the beach, church, and most of all, her family. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Douglasville.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Rackley; daughter: Jodi Alcarez and her husband, Mark; son: Justin Daniel; grandchildren: Hunter Alcarez, Landon Alcarez, Andrew Daniel, Addie Grace Daniel; sister: Debbie May and her husband, Jim; brother-in-law: Lamar Rackley and his wife, Diane; sister-in-law: Ann Harris and her husband, Tony; half siblings: Melissa Bickers Powell and Garry, Carlos Bickers, Jr. and Carrie Bickers; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Michelle Daniel.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 4-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Reverend Terry Marbut and Reverend Lamar Rackley officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Brian Rackley, Tim Rackley, Monty Daniel, Brad Childers, Eddie Baker and Jason Solesbee will serve as pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
