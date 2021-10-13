Connie Ellis Kruayai, 69, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Florida. Connie was born on May 15, 1952, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of Betty Jean Sprayberry Ellis and Shelton Ellis. Connie was a devoted mother to her two sons, Chris and Alexis and a loving Grandmother to her three granddaughters who affectionately called her Mimi. Connie traveled the world with her husband Ditsatat and started raising her young family in Sri Lanka before moving to Douglasville, Georgia. Connie loved to read and visit with her family. She had a great fondness for travel and enjoyed her girl’s trips up to the mountains with her sister and nieces.
Connie is survived by her son and daughter in law, Christopher and Heather Kruayai of St John’s, Florida; son Alexis Kruayai of Jacksonville, Florida; three granddaughters, Isla, Camryn and Keatyn; Sister Carol Lewis and nieces Melisa Sims and Michelle Stegall; Sister Rhonda Thompson and nephews Charles and Josh Thompson; Aunt Shirley Weaver and Barbara Fennell; and great niece and nephew Sophie and Judd Sims and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ditsatat Kruayai and brother, Dwight Ellis.
A celebration of life was held Wednesday, Oct 13. at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate this wonderful life together.
Connie was a huge animal lover and cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers donations in her memory to the Humane Society of the United States or American Cancer Society would be most appreciated.
