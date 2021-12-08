Cornelius Donell Robinson,43, of Lithia Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the New Mountain Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Road, Winston, GA 30187.
Bishop A. Reginald Litman is pastor, Elder Travis Clark is eulogist and Bishop Randy Parker will officiate.
A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Simpson & Daughters Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.
The remains will be placed in the church from noon Friday until the hour of funeral service.
The requests that wearing of masks and social distancing are exercised due to the COVID-19 virus. Thank you.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
