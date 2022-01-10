Crawford Jay Cline, 69, of Douglasville,, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
He was born in Blaine, Kentucky on Jan. 30, 1952, son of the late Crawford Cline and the late Georgia Spears Cline. Mr. Cline was a hard worker in construction, building homes, and churches in Georgia and many other states.
Mr. Cline was an avid sports fan, pulling chains at Varsity football games and feeding watermelon to football players each week at Lithia Springs High School, becoming a lifetime member of the Lithia Springs High School Booster Club.
He began coaching baseball at Mt. Carmel Park in Douglasville, never turning a player away if they could not pay registration or uniform fee, passing along his baseball knowledge, picking up or taking the boys home or becoming a role model to them. He was a loving husband and father.
In his 69 years, he made many friends and will be missed greatly.
Mr. Cline is survived by his wife of 40 years, Donna Cline; children, Crawford Jay Cline Jr. of Douglasville, Cristy Cline of Douglasville, Gidget Coker-Crook of Mableton, Troy Coker of Villa Rica; granddaughters, Savannah L. Blalock and Kadie M. Cline of Douglasville; brothers and sisters, Jacqueline Sparks of Columbus, Ohio, William M. Cline of Columbus, Ohio, Diane Meese of Sandusky, Ohio, John Paul and Gail Cline of Columbus, Ohio, Melinda G. Hayes of Blaine, Kentucky, Mickey R. Cline, Blaine, Kentucky; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Walker Thompson of Sandusky, Ohio, Steve Marks of Austell, Kerry and Dianne Barras of Douglasville; many nieces, nephews, great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Deborah K. Cline of Blaine, Kentucky and Nadine Thompson of Sandusky, Ohio; brother, James H. Cline of Blaine, Kentucky.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. The funeral service followed in the Chapel at 4 p.m.
According to his wishes he will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital, 1001 Johnson Ferry Road, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30342.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
