Curtis Beamon, 78, of Douglasville, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with Cancer.
Curtis was born on Oct. 19, 1943, to Kirt Beamon and Eva Wallace in the peaceful town of Eufaula, Alabama. After Curtis graduated from Eufaula High School in 1965, he pursued a degree in Biology at Troy University. After graduation, he began his career as Chief Medical Technologist at Baldwin County Hospital in Milledgeville where he worked for 25 years. He later relocated to Tanner Medical in Carrollton. Curtis was passionate about serving in a hospitality role at Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church. In 1993, he met his wife, Carolyn Beamon in Charlotte, N.C.
Curtis and Carol did not have children together, but they dearly loved each of their daughters, Shannon (Beamon) Walton and Paige Hawk. While retired, Curtis devoted time to his position as a member of the Freemasons and Shriners International.
Curtis was predeceased by his parents, Kirt Beamon and Eva Wallace; and stepfather, L.O. "Wally" Wallace.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Shannon Walton and husband, Scott; and grandchildren, Parker, Barrett and Riley, Brittany Hawk and Tyler Hawk.
Services will be held at Shepherd of the Hills UMC, 4283 Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m.
