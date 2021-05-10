Mr. Curtis “Curt” Edwin Pinder, 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was born Sept. 17, 1940, in Dover, New Jersey, the son of the late Mr. Martin Luther Pinder and the late Mrs. Mildred Arndt Pinder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Pinder worked as an accountant and retired from the banking industry after many years. He loved playing table tennis and was an avid sports fan, especially UGA football.
He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Mrs. Meryal Anthony Pinder of Villa Rica; his brother, Lawrence “Larry” Martin Pinder of Succasunna, New Jersey; and his niece, Terry Steiner of California.
The family received friends Monday, May 10, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with Pastor Scott Crowe and the Rev. Garry Tanner officiating. Interment will follow with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard in Meadowbrook Memory on Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.
