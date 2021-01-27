Mrs. Cymelene Hendrix Dowdy of Douglasville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at
the age of 89. Mrs. Dowdy was born in Portal, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Eldrum Hendrix and the late Vertie Mae Woods. She was retired from Teledyne Continental Motors. Mrs. Dowdy loved the Lord, her family and friends, crafting, the Atlanta Braves, watching The Andy Griffith Show, bowling, and ice cream.
She was preceded
in death by her husband, Frank Dowdy, Jr., son, Dennis Dale Dowdy, brothers, L.E. Hendrix and Ronnie Hendrix, sister, Gennell Hendrix Cannady, son-in-law, Charles Mills and grandson, Chuck Mills.
Mrs. Dowdy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Mills, daughter, June Willoughby, daughter, Janice Dowdy, daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Steve Mills, son and daughter-in-law, Glen and Diane Dowdy, daughter and son-in-law, Sonya and Richard Norris; nine grandsons and two granddaughters, fifteen great grandsons and fifteen great granddaughters, sister, Donna Sue Denmark and sister-in-law, Joann Hendrix alone with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Matthew Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
