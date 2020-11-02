Cynthia Joyce Tucker Logan, age 72, of Winston passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

She was born

in Douglasville, Georgia on July 17, 1948, the daughter

of the late Wiley Tucker and the late Ruby Parks Tucker. She retired from Johnson Controls as a floor supervisor. She was a member of County Line Baptist Church in Lithia Springs.

Joyce was an avid fisherman and loved deep sea fishing. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and watching game shows.

In addition to her parents, she was

also preceded in

death by her son,

John “Jay” Anderson Logan Jr.; her daughter, Denise Daniell; her granddaughter, Brooke Logan; her siblings: Buck Tucker, Dorothy Singer, Gene Tucker, and Doris Chastain.

Joyce is survived by her sisters: Virginia Bailey, Grace Tripp and Martha Kidd; her brother, Luther Mack Tucker; son-in-law: Chip Daniell; grandchildren: Jennifer, Cindell, Justin, and Catlin; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, Nov.

4, 2020, from noon until 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Danny Horsley officiating.

Interment will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.

