Mr. Dale Paul Hollingsworth, 63, of Winston, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Funeral Service was conducted Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at

2 p.m. from the

Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Interment followed at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.

