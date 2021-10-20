Dan Allen Ward, 61, of Douglasville, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 1-3 p.m.
Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m.
His cremains will be laid to rest in his home town of Paintsville KY on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.