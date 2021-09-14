Mr. Daniel Christopher Proctor, 43, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Interment followed in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
