Mr. Daniel Christopher Proctor, 43, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Interment followed in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

