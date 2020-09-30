Mr. Daniel “Danny” Phillip Capra III, age 30, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born Aug. 20, 1990, in Voorhees, New Jersey, the son of Daniel Phillip Capra, Jr. and Cheryl Ann Taylor Woodall.
Danny was a graduate of Alexander High School Class of 2008, where he played baseball and pitched a no-hitter for the Cougars. He enjoyed spending time with friends and loved being a Daddy. He was of the Catholic faith. Danny is preceded in death by grandfather, Daniel Capra, Sr. and his grandmother, Thelma Taylor.
Danny is survived by his girlfriend, Sam Hall of Reading, Pennsylvania; his children, Kaylin, Chase and MaKenna; his mother and step-father, Cheryl Ann Taylor Woodall and Shane Woodall of Douglasville; his father, Daniel Phillip Capra Jr. of Clementon, New Jersey; his sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Odess Myers of New Jersey; his brother and sister-in-law, Jacob and Becca Capra of Atlanta; his step-sisters, Samantha Ballance and her husband, Kevin Ballance of Dallas and Sabrina Woodall and her fiancé, Ike Whitfield of Dallas; his grandparents, Bill Taylor of Carrollton, Rachel Taylor of Erial, New Jersey and Catherine Capra of Clementon, New Jersey; his niece, Iris and his nephews, Hayden, Jaxon, and Gabe also survive.
The family will receive friends at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton Georgia 30117, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and will be livestreamed on their Vimeo, Facebook or YouTube pages.
Interment to follow in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Gardens Catholic Cemetery, Carrollton. Please refer to the church website olphcc.org for their COVID-19 service attendance requirements.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Daniel “Danny” Phillip Capra, III to Recovery and Restoration Ministries, Inc., 3306 College Street, Carrollton, GA 30117 (770)830-6638.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.