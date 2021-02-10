Daniel Lee Zimmermann was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. He died peacefully Feb. 1, 2021, at home in Douglasville, Georgia.
He is survived
by his wife, Mary Lepley, and three daughters, Shannon Lepley of Douglasville, Erica Schurtz of Hudson, Wisconsin, and
Jackie Smith of Woodbury, Minnesota. He had six grandchildren, and sisters Nancy Dietz of New Ulm, Minnesota, and Bethann Larson of Fargo, North Dakota, and brother Larry Zimmermann. He was preceded in death by his father, Delferd Zimmermann, his mother Joyce Glant Zimmermann, and brother James Zimmermann.
Dan graduated from New Ulm High School and then graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 1978 and went on to become a Major in the U.S. Army. After leaving the service, Dan became a school teacher, teaching middle school science and math. He was an active member of the American Legion and a long time active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Douglasville.
