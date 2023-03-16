Daniel Taylor Whitney, 35, of Douglasville, died Thursday, March 9, 2023.
The family received friends on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 2-5:30 p.m. at Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
The Funeral Service was held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Josh Smith officiating.
In accordance with his wishes, Daniel will be cremated after the services.
Thoughts and condolences to the family may be shared online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
