Danielle Denise Brown, 41, of Douglasville, died Aug. 26, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Keith Stell officiating. Private cremation will follow.
Ms. Brown’s service will be Live streamed on our Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family.
