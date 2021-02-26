Mrs. DaPhanee “Dean” Teague McMahan, 90, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Mrs. McMahan was born on April 26, 1930, in the Kansas community of Carroll County, Georgia to the late John Clayton and Mary Ann Teague. She was the manager of McMahan Pharmacy in Unadilla, Georgia, that she owned with her husband, William McMahan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Otis McMahan; her grandchild, William Mark McMahan; her brothers, John J. Teague, Rada Teague, and Carrie Teague; and her sisters, Zada Brown, Rosa Bridwell, Annie Teague Barron, and Odell Lashley.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Steve and Susan McMahan of Wedowee, Alabama, Gail and Greg Hooks and Carol and Jeff Hoylman, all of Douglasville, Georgia; her grandchildren and their spouses, David and Harmonie McMahan of Carrollton, Georgia, Melissa and Derek Cox of Bremen, Georgia, Amanda and Chris Cherry of Carrollton, Georgia, Tyler Hoylman and Lauren Hoylman, both of Douglasville, Georgia; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. The Rev. Tommy Wright will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prior to the services, the family will receive friends at the funeral home of Sunday from 1 p.m. till the funeral hour.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the visitation and service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed via the funeral home’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rainwater.funeralhome).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home.
