Darlene Penny, 82, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Cook officiating.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated following the service.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Saturday, January 15, 2022
9:00AM-11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 15
Memorial
Saturday, January 15, 2022
11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
