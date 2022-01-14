Darlene Penny, 82, of Douglasville, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Cook officiating.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated following the service.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
