Darrell Landrum

Darrell Frank “Buddy” Landrum, 79, of Villa Rica, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from cancer. His family cared for him in his last days, allowing him to be at home and to spend time with those closest to him. After being brought back to life in 2011 following a massive heart attack, he was grateful for what he fondly called his 11-year bonus round.

Frank was born on June 23, 1943, to Frank William Landrum and Sarah Jane Stroud in Austell. From a young age, he was self-sufficient, hard-working and ambitious. He was a star student involved in Honor Society, Beta Club, football, track, and the Argonaut Service Society in high school. After graduating with honors from South Cobb High School in 1961, he worked to put himself through college and earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Georgia.

