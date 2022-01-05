David Alan Sparks, 64, of Lithia Springs, Georgia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
David was born in Hammond, Indiana on Feb. 26, 1957, to Ora Rudolph and Geraldine Sparks. He attended Hammond Tech and later moved to Georgia where he met his wife Joyce.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ora Rudolph and Geraldine Sparks; his mother-in-law, Sarah Green; and his father-in-law, Ray D Pike.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joyce Pike Sparks; brother, Rudy Sparks (Michele); brother-in-law, Doyce Pike (Debbie); uncle, Donald Green (Brenda); and many nieces and nephews.
David worked for Caraustar Industries for 28 years as a shipping/receiving clerk and retired on Dec. 31, 2013. David had an infectious laugh, smile, and beautiful blue eyes.
He loved his friends and family. David suffered from COPD. His retirement included keeping up with his friends and family on Facebook, Virtual visits from “The Gang”, his friends from North Hammond. He enjoyed visits from his friend Tim Szanyi whom he has known since kindergarten, playing computer games. Candy Crush was his favorite. He also adored all his “fur-babies”.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Pastor Grady Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in David’s name may be made to Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home & Crematory, Austell.
