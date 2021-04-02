David Charles Black, 70, of Lithia Springs, Georgia went to his eternal home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was born in Austell, Georgia on Sept. 3, 1950, son of the late Robert Bernard “Buster” Black and the late Elizabeth Thornley Black. David earned an Associate Degree in drafting from Southern Tech. David served in the United States Army with the Red Eye Missile Unit during the Vietnam Era. Post Vietnam era, David served in the National Guard as a Major with the 48th Brigade. David retired from Delta Airlines after 27 years of service as a Delta Airline Specialist. David enjoyed fishing and tying flies, hunting and carpentry.
David, beloved
son, brother, husband, father, and Dapa,
is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Cole Nicholson Black; sons: David Christopher Black and his wife, Karen, Desmond Chad Black and his wife, Emily; grandchildren: Daniel Cole Black, Lani Marie Black, and Dylan Christopher Black; brother: Robert “Bob” Black; sisters: Brenda Sewell, Dianne Black, and Carolyn Conlon and Melanie Black Mayhue (deceased); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church, 3711 Temple St., Lithia Springs, Georgia beginning at 1 p.m.
The Memorial Service will follow
the visitation at 2 p.m. at Lithia Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Jane Nugent officiating.
Private, family-only inurnment will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery with Pastor Sam Braswell and Pastor Jane Nugent officiating. Military Funeral Honors will be provided by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
