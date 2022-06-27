David “Dave/DJ” Kennedy Jr., 43, of Douglasville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 27, 1979, and grew up in Douglas County after his family moved to the area in 1987. Dave was a kind and beautiful soul, who couldn’t say no and would give you anything even if he didn’t have it. Nicknamed “Dancing Dave,” he enjoyed entertaining and was very funny. He loved music and playing guitar. In his spare time, Dave enjoyed camping, being in the mountains and riding motorcycles and ATVs.
Family was a huge part of Dave’s world. He loved being able to spend time with his mother, brother, many cousins and adored his nieces and nephew. He had a traveler’s spirit, and enjoyed going on family trips. He particularly loved the beach and making trips to Panama City Beach when able. He was always happy and smiling, honest, and thoughtful. He enjoyed looking good and had a vast collection of hats, sunglasses and shoes. Dave will be so missed by his family and friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, David Kennedy Sr.; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and many friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Tena Kennedy; his brother, Chris Kennedy Sr. (Tiffany); nieces and nephew, Talaya Hope, Makayla and Patrick Kennedy Jr.; aunt, Patricia Bell; uncles, Barry Kennedy (Caran) and Ritchie Kennedy; and a host of additional aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Vance Murphy officiating. He will be inurned at Rosehaven Cemetery a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Red Cross Atlanta Chapter, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE, Atlanta, GA 30324, www.redcrossatlanta.org and/or any humane society of your choosing, as Dave was a lover of Dogs.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home of Douglasville.
