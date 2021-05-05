Mr. David Ronald “Ronnie” Ivey, 75, of Winston, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 12-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Pastor Jamie Wynn officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
