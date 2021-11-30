David Sanders Camp, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Mr. Camp was born in Douglasville, Georgia, October 9, 1940, to the late Clarence Orvin Camp and Lucy Bonner Camp. He is preceded in death by his daughter Toni Camp Gilpin and his sister Mable Brown.
David spent many years in sales of commercial tires and commercial/residential roofing. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed trips with his golf buddies.
David’s love of all sports was second to none. He was on the first Douglas County Little League baseball team, and although he loved to play baseball, he loved coaching even more.
Mr. Camp enjoyed spending time with his beloved family and is survived by his son, Alan Camp (Helen) of Stokesdale, NC; grandchildren Melissa Brumbelow of Douglasville; David Camp of Atlanta; and Danielle Jiles (Trevor) of Bremen; one brother Charles Camp; three sisters, Jane Williams, Betty Busbin, and Anne Meek; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Mr. Camp is being cremated and the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
