David Sewell, age 72, of Douglasville passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 22, 1950 to the late Gene Sewell and the late Ann Leathers Sewell. David was a graduate of Douglas County High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. David retired from his auto mechanic business.

David is survived by his wife, Rela Sewell; son, Richard Sewell; sister, Gina Kagle; brothers, Michael Sewell, Greg Sewell, and Alan Sewell.

To send flowers to the family of David Sewell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
1:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 24
Graveside
Friday, March 24, 2023
2:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Trending Videos