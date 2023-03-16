David Sewell, age 72, of Douglasville passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on May 22, 1950 to the late Gene Sewell and the late Ann Leathers Sewell. David was a graduate of Douglas County High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. David retired from his auto mechanic business.
David is survived by his wife, Rela Sewell; son, Richard Sewell; sister, Gina Kagle; brothers, Michael Sewell, Greg Sewell, and Alan Sewell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Brian Sewell.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Sunrise Memorial Garden on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. A family gathering will follow at his home.
According to his wishes he will be cremated following the visitation.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
To send flowers to the family of David Sewell, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.