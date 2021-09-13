David Wayne Peters, age 54, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2021. He was born in Warner Robbins, Georgia on March 9, 1967 to the late Bill Gurley and the late Virginia Lee Peters.
David is survived by his children, Tierra Coleman (Derrick), Joshua Peters, Gavin Peters; grandchildren, Thailan Coleman, Steel Coleman, Nyla Coleman, Mila Coleman, Slade Coleman, Indi Coleman; sister, Pam Timms; brother, Anthony Rowe (Arlene); niece, Ashley Rowe; nephew, Wesley Rowe.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 3 p.m. until service time. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home with Dr. Corky Addison officiating.
In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated after the service.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
