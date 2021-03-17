Mrs. Dean Stapler Rowell, 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama, the daughter of the late Mr. William John Wesley Stapler and the late Mrs. Emmie Fowler Stapler. Mrs. Rowell was a volunteer for the Douglas General Hospital Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, Meals On Wheels and served on several committees at Midway United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her home was always welcoming to others, and she was an avid prayer warrior. Mrs. Rowell was a member of Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Malvin Briggs Rowell; sister, Ezelle Robinson; three granddaughters and one daughter-in-law.
Mrs. Rowell is survived by daughters and sons-in-laws, Sandra Mayer of Douglasville, Georgia, Teresa and Evan Hamilton of Douglasville, Georgia, Tami and Robert Owens of Hiram, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Melissa Rowell of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Jackie Ray and Jan Stapler of North Carolina; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, March 19, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Ken Stephens and Dr. Sam Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Spina Bifida Association, Alzheimer’s Association or Midway United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
