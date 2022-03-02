Debbie Cassell, 51, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1970. She is the daughter of the late Monroe Jenkins and Gail Dobbins.
Ms. Cassell loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed swimming, camping, listening to gospel music and studying her Bible. She was funny, silly and always made the room laugh. She attended Bible Church of God in Union City.
In addition to her dad, she is preceded in death by her step-father Ross Dobbins. She is survived by her mother Gail Dobbins; children, Samantha and Jesse Adams of Ranger, Georgia; Marie Owens of Douglasville, Georgia; James and Suzy Cassell Leary of Clarksburg,West Virginia; brother, James Jenkins of Douglasville, Georgia; half-brothers Daniel Jenkins and Robert Jenkins of Cartersville, Georgia; sisters, Sandra Tarrant, Linda and Dave Green of Lithia Springs, Georgia; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jessica, Rose, Jackson, Jethro, Jimmy, Josiah, Jelijah, Alaina, and Bryson; several aunts and uncles; nieces, Crystal Jenkins, Brittanie Power; nephews, Matthew Howard, Bradley Howard, Aaron Howard, Zach Tarrant, Johnathan Jenkins, Caleb Dean and Jayden Rowan; several great nieces and great nephews also survive.
The family received friends on Wednesday March 2, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Bible Church of God in Union City. She will lie at the church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will be at Northview Cemetery in Cedartown, Georgia.
The following will serve as pallbearers, Jesse, Randy, Matt, Aaron, Zach and Johnathan.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.joneswynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
