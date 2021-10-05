Debbie Lugene Davison, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. The Funeral Service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Adams officiating.
Interment followed the service at Mozley Memorial Garden.
