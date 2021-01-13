Deborah Ann Lindsay-Wells, 66, of Woodstock, formerly of Douglasville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
She was born in Virginia on Nov. 18, 1954, daughter of the late Burk Lindsay and the late Jeanette Collins Lindsay. Deborah loved to read, enjoyed good music, arts and crafts, and treasured her family and friends. She was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband: David “Dave” Wells; children: Anna Maria Wolfgang; Christopher (Lisa) D. Wells; Tricia Hernandez Wells; Gregory P. Rehorn; and Michelle (Matt) Phister; brothers: Donnie Lindsay; Dennis Lindsay; and David Lindsay; 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Darryl Jones officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
