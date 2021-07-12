Deborah Colleen Lackey, 67, of Douglasville, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at

11 a.m. Interment

will follow the service

in Sunrise Memorial Park.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Jul 13
Visitation
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 14
Funeral
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
10:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jul 14
Burial
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
11:00AM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
3721 Bankhead Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
