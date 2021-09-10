Deborah (Debbie) Hawkins, of Douglasville, GA passed away on Wednesday afternoon at her residence. Debbie was born in Bartow County on April 21, 1956.
Debbie was a well-known hairstylist in Douglasville for the last 20 years. She loved what she did and loved her customers as much.
She is survived by her husband Randy Hawkins to whom she was married to March 31, 1976. She is also survived by a son Shawn Hawkins and a daughter Brandi Hawkins and Tayden, Tyler, and Fred
Davis all of Douglasville; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her sister, Nancy (Max) Maybern, Patsy (Larry) Taylor, Bobbi (Brett) Reichenberger and one brother Andy Roland.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Edith Roland, daughter: Kimberly Fountain, a granddaughter Shonna Hawkins, a sister Janice Irwin and brothers Jimmy and Johnny Roland.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Statuary, Sept. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Max Maybern officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Sweetwater Memorial Park.
