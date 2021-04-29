Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Smith Mayeske, age 72, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was born in Lafayette, Tennessee on August 5, 1948.
Debbie was a kind and generous soul who dearly loved her family and friends and delighted in making each one feel special. Her gentle, supportive demeanor was a pillar of strength, not only in her role as beloved family matriarch, but in her brave 11-year journey after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. With a smile and laugh that will be fondly remembered, she was a luminous presence who was tireless in ensuring the happiness and contentment of all around her.
Debbie is preceded in death by her father, James Smith and a brother, Kevin Smith.
Survivors include her loving husband, Stephen “Steve” Mayeske; mother, Billie Ruth (Parker) Dickinson; sons, Chris (Barbara) Mayeske, Noel (Kristin) Mayeske, and Mark (Lisa) Mayeske; brother, Richard Jackson; grandchildren, Allison “Allie” Chrisman, Lowanta Cates, Abigail “Abbie” Mayeske, Peyton Mayeske, Megan Mayeske, Spencer Mayeske, Carson Mayeske, Matthew Mayeske, Sam Mayeske, and Sarah Mayeske; 3 great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joseph, and Lilly; as well as numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will be having a graveside service on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rosehaven Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the Legacy Room at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1365 E Clifton Rd NE, Building C, Atlanta, GA, 30322; 404-778-1900; https://tinyurl.com/httah2jc
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Debbie by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
