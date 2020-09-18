Deborah Sue Pierce Jones, 71, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at noon in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Evans officiating.

Interment to be held at Longview Cemetery, 1135 Bethel Ridge Road, Bethel, Kentucky 40374 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Service information

Sep 19
Visitation
Saturday, September 19, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Sep 19
Funeral
Saturday, September 19, 2020
11:00AM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
