Deborah Sue Pierce Jones, 71, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at noon in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Evans officiating.
Interment to be held at Longview Cemetery, 1135 Bethel Ridge Road, Bethel, Kentucky 40374 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
