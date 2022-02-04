Debra Fair Peden-Hunter, 63, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
The family will receive family and friends on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
She will lie at the church Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church in Douglasville.
Interment will be at Central Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglasville, Georgia.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
