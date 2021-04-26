Mrs. Debra Kay Agan Johnston, 63, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.
She was born Aug. 15, 1957 in Villa Rica, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Charles Agan and Mrs. Lillie Mae Agan. Debra was one who loved all especially her family and had a heart more full of love than many ever realized. She is deeply missed yet we know she is at complete peace and with her Savior.
Mrs. Johnston is preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael “Tiny” Johnston; in-laws, Warren and Estelle Johnston; grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
Mrs. Johnston is survived by sons and daughters-in-laws, Stephen and Jennifer Johnston of Temple, Georgia, Brandon and Ashley Johnston of Buchanan, Georgia; parents, Charles and Lillie Mae Agan of Winston, Georgia; brother, Randall and Christine Agan of Temple, Georgia; sisters, Wanda and Wayne Copeland of Buchanan, Georgia, Donna and Tim Williams of Villa Rica, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Jared, Emma, Dalton, Azaleigh, Alliyah, Dakota and Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory
of Douglasville Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville with the Rev. Josh Agan officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.