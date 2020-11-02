Mrs. Delia Vega Lugo, age 89, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born June 7, 1931, in Isabela, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Mr. Ramon Vega and the late Mrs. Ana Vega. Mrs. Lugo worked in home health care as a CNA for several years and more recently was a homemaker. She loved cooking, was a very talented artist, enjoyed spending time creating ceramics and sewing. Mrs. Lugo was a very spiritual lady and loved her Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lugo was preceded in death by her husband, Pablo DelCarmen Lugo; her brothers, Monse Constinto and Raul Vega; and her sisters, Marriana Vega, Augstin Vega and Gloria Vega.
She is survived by her son, Pablo Lugo of Douglasville; and her nieces and nephew, Roberto Constinto, Ilena Vega, Lorraima Vega and Rosa Margarita Vega.
In accordance with Mrs. Lugo’s wishes, she will be cremated. No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.