Della Leoncia Cowan Whaley, 94, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating.
Interment to follow the service at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.
