Deloris Ann Vaughan Marquez, 75, of Douglasville, died Friday, May 6, 2022.
The family received friends on Sunday, May 8, 2022, from 4-5 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service was held at 5 p.m. with Mark Hollums officiating.
According to her wishes, Deloris will be cremated after the service.
