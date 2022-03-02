Delphia Bolen, 90, of Douglasville Georgia, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Robert Bentley and the late Della Bentley.
Ms. Bolen was a homemaker. She loved to decorate her home, especially at Christmas and she loved to cook delicious food for her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sons, Larry Bolen and Garry Bolen; brothers Ronald Bentley, James Bentley, and Robert Bentley. She is survived by her husband Thurman Lee (Bunk) Bolen, Jr; son Darryl and Belinda Clark of Ochlocknee, Georgia; grandchildren, Jonathan, James, Jamie, Trish, Andrew and Amanda; great-grandchild Kanon; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. from the Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Inurnment will follow at Sunrise Cemetery in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
